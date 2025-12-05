‘What did you do to my face?’ Neil Patrick Harris reacts to Abby Lee Miller’s filter

FILE PHOTO: Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris attend the opening night celebration of "Art" on Broadway at Music Box Theatre on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Hatnim Lee/Getty Images)

There are times when some tweaking to a photo is needed. Get rid of a blemish here, lighten dark circles under the eyes there.

But Abby Lee Miller took it a bit too far, with Neil Patrick Harris asking what happened to his face.

The “Dance Moms” alum attended his show “ART” on Broadway and got a snap with Harris after the show, People magazine reported.

She airbrushed it so much that Harris looked unrecognizable and, well, unnatural.

He responded to the Instagram post, writing, “Ummm... what did you do to my face...?”

Neil Patrick Harris Calls Out Abby Lee Miller for Airbrushing His Face in Instagram Post: 'Ummm… What Did You Do?' https://t.co/kA1yULjHCb — People (@people) December 3, 2025

She responded that she was using a filter to make herself look better.

“Burkitt Lymophona, 10 rounds of invasive chemo & a big birthday — so I’m sticking with the filters!” she wrote, adding, “You sir - always look fabulous no matter what!!!”

One comment took a jab at his previous, child actor life, writing,

“She was trying to take you back to those Doogie Howser years! 😂” they wrote.

Luckily for Harris’ “ART” co-stars, Bobby Cannavale and James Corden, her filter didn’t smooth out their faces, Entertainment Weekly reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group