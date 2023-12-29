What’s open, closed on New Year’s Eve; grocery store hours

If you find yourself wanting on New Year’s Eve, here’s a list of what will be open and when things close:

Stores that are open on New Year's Eve As we get ready to wave goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 we may need a few last-minute items to get that old year out and the new one in. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As we get ready to wave goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 we may need a few last-minute items to get that old year out and the new one in.

>> Read more trending news

If you find yourself wanting on New Year’s Eve, here’s a list of what will be open and when things close:

Retail and pharmacies

· Best Buy: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Costco’s warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, although hours may vary.

· CVS Pharmacy: Most locations will operate at normal hours on New Year’s Eve. If the CVS is not a 24-hour location, it may close early.

· Home Depot: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· IKEA: Stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Kohl’s: Stores close at 7 p.m.

· Lowe’s: Stores close at 6 p.m.

· Macy’s: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· Most Target stores will close at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

· Rite Aid: Stores are open regular hours.

· Sam’s Club will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday.

· Walgreens stores will be open with regular hours on New Year’s Eve.

· Walmart is open with regular operating hours on New Year’s Eve.

Grocery stores

· 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on holidays), but some locations’ hours can vary.

· Albertsons: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacy openings may vary.

· ALDI: Stores are open with limited hours.

· Kroger: Most stores will close early.

· Meijer: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

· Safeway: Stores are open with regular hours; pharmacy hours may vary.

· Sheetz: Stores are open.

· Trader Joe’s: Stores close at 5 p.m.

· Whole Foods: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.


Latest trending news:
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!