‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo to host Tony Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo, who has her own Tony Award, was named host of this year’s ceremony.

Erivo, who was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Elphaba in the “Wicked” film adaptation, will host the Tony Awards from Radio City Music Hall on June 8, The New York Times reported.

“I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” Erivo said in a statement, according to CNN. “I am looking forward to ushering the theater community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

She got her big break in the stage production of “The Color Purple” as Celie, the role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the film of the same name. Erivo won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress for “The Color Purple” in 2016, the year after it opened on Broadway.

Erivo transitioned to film and television, earning Oscar nominations in 2020 for “Harriet” for both Best Leading Actress and Best Original Song, according to IMDB.

She’s been nominated this year for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for “Wicked” and will star in part two which will be released in November. The first part of the two-part film will start streaming on Peacock in March, Variety reported. It is already available for rental on various platforms.

Erivo just needs the Oscar to be able to claim the coveted EGOT status, CNN reported. She won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album for “The Color Purple.”

She has also been announced as Jesus in the one-weekend revival of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl in August, the Times reported.

