Woman accused of drowning dog, throwing its body away before flight

FILE PHOTO: A woman is accused of drowning her dog in a bathroom at Orlando International Airport and leaving its remains in a trashcan before she got onto an international flight.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman who was flying internationally is accused of drowning her dog who was not allowed to board the flight with her.

The woman was identified as Alison Lawrence.

Orlando Police said that cleaning staff saw a lot of water in a handicapped stall in a bathroom at Orlando International Airport. A janitor said that they had seen a woman cleaning up water in the stall and dog food on the floor, but was called away for an emergency cleanup someplace else.

About 20 minutes later they returned to the bathroom and found a miniature schnauzer dead in a trash can. Along with the dog’s remains, they found a companion vest, collar, rabies tag, dog travel bag and a dog tag with the woman’s name and phone number on it.

The dog, named Tywinn was 9 years old and microchipped, so they were able to use to identify Lawrence.

Airport surveillance video showed Lawrence talking to an agent at the Latam ticket counter for about 15 minutes. She had Tywinn with her when she left the counter and went into the bathroom but left the bathroom without the animal.

Surveillance video captures woman accused of drowning dog at airport, police say https://t.co/3WLU4QrIr6 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) March 21, 2025

Lawrence, according to investigators, left the airport for a short time, went through security and then boarded the plane.

Police said Lawrence was supposed to fly to Colombia but didn’t have the paperwork for the dog.

Rules governing animals and their travel can differ depending on the destination.

The Department of Agriculture said a dog traveling from the U.S. to Colombia needs to have a health certificate from a veterinarian within 10 days of travel and a rabies vaccination certificate.

Lawrence is charged with aggravated animal abuse and is free on a $5,000 bond.

She faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

© 2025 Cox Media Group