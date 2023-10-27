Woman accused of leaving 1-year-old, 2-year-old home alone to go to a concert A woman was arrested on Sunday after she reportedly left her two young children home alone while she went to a concert in Cleveland, Ohio. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AKRON, Ohio — A woman was arrested on Sunday after she reportedly left her two young children home alone while she went to a concert in Cleveland, Ohio.

>> Read more trending news

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies went over to the apartment Sunday afternoon after a neighbor’s friend called to say that the children were left home alone, according to WHIO.

Deputies conducted a welfare check at the apartment in Akron and heard one of the children crying, according to an incident report obtained by the news station.

A neighbor told a deputy that the children’s mother, Angelique Sayre, allegedly leaves the children home alone regularly. Investigators were able to get a hold of the landlord of the apartment who contacted Sayre.

Sayre allegedly told deputies that she left the apartment just before 4 p.m. to go to a concert and planned to be home around 9:30 p.m., according to the incident report obtained by WHIO.

Deputies entered the apartment through an open window and once they got inside, they found a 2-year-old girl crying and a 1-year-old boy asleep in a pack-and-play. The news station reported that one of the deputies noticed that there was not much food inside the apartment.

Sayre arrived at the apartment just after 6 p.m. after she had told deputies she would return. She allegedly admitted to leaving the children home alone. Sayre was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering children, according to WHIO. The Summit County Children Services took custody of the children.