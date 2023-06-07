Woman arrested after man found dead, wrapped in plastic in an apartment A woman is facing charges after a man who was reported missing in McKeesport, Pennsylvania was found dead inside an apartment, police say. (Allegheny County Police Department/Allegheny County Police Department)

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after a man who was reported missing in McKeesport, Pennsylvania was found dead inside an apartment, police say.

In a news release, Allegheny County Police Department said that on May 1 just after 9 p.m., officers were called about a dead man wrapped in plastic. When officers arrived at an apartment on Evans Avenue in McKeesport, they found a man inside. Police say a woman was reportedly seen fleeing the apartment as she jumped from the balcony.

Officers met Donte Glover, 36, family at the scene, according to WPXI. His family reported him missing the day before on April 30 and they went to the apartment looking for him.

Investigators learned that the apartment belonged to Lindsey Jackson, 37. Police identified Jackson as the woman who was reportedly seen jumping from the balcony.

On May 2, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Glover. Glover’s death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide, police said.

Jackson was charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence, WPXI reported. Jackson turned herself in on Tuesday and was denied bail.

Jackson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 16, according to the news outlet.

The relationship between Jackson and Glover is unclear. Information about a possible motive has not yet been released.