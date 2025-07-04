Woman critically injured after exploding fireworks damage homes

File photo. Fireworks in a Los Angeles neighborhood led to the damage of three homes.

LOS ANGELES — More than 130 firefighters battled a blaze that was ignited when fireworks exploded in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Thursday, critically injuring one woman and sending another person to an area hospital, officials said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, firefighters responded to three burning single-story homes in the Pacoima neighborhood of the city at 9:02 p.m. PT.

“This structure fire also was involving a significant amount of fireworks that were being stored there and these fireworks were raining all upon the neighborhood,” said David Ortiz, the fire department’s public information officer, told reporters.

Fireworks were exploding when firefighters arrived, exposing surrounding homes and brush to the danger of ignition.

Firefighters are battling fires at three residential homes in Pacoima involving fireworks, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Details: https://t.co/uCM4XryZsH pic.twitter.com/9GHjk277BQ — KTLA (@KTLA) July 4, 2025

“I felt almost like the impact, you feel it. And as soon as I heard that, I turned the street to see if anyone needed help and more fireworks started going off,” one area resident told KABC. “It felt like an explosion ... the fireworks started going off and sooner or later all these fires started coming.”

Fire officials said a 33-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The woman reportedly suffered second- or third-degree burns on her lower extremities, KTLA reported.

A 68-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation but declined transport to an area hospital, authorities said.

The blaze was brought under control in 53 minutes, fire officials said. A fourth home and a vehicle were also damaged.

One injured dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital by the California Highway Patrol, while officials with L.A. Animal Control responded to reports of other injured pets.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 Cox Media Group