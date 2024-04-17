Woman falls to her death while hiking in Sedona

Officials say a woman has died after she fell during a hike in Sedona, Arizona earlier this week.

(PictureLake/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SEDONA, Ariz. — Officials say a woman has died after she fell during a hike in Sedona, Arizona earlier this week.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call Monday morning about a woman who had fallen off a 140-foot cliff on Bear Mountain. The woman was hiking with her 1-year-old child and her husband.

Other hikers in the area stopped hearing telling and found that the woman had been seriously injured, the sheriff’s office said. One of them called for help while another hiked down to the woman. The woman was still breathing when the hiker got to her but she later died.

The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Zynad Joseph, 40, according to KNXV.

Authorities said the woman was visiting from California and was renting an Airbnb in the area at the time of the incident, KTVK reported.

Joseph’s husband and child were flown off the trail, KNXV reported. Both were not injured.

