YNG Cheese, son of rapper Gillie da King, killed in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA — YNG Cheese, the son of Philadelphia rapper Gillie da King, was fatally shot Thursday in the Olney neighborhood of the city. He was 25.

According to police, YNG Cheese, a rapper whose real name is Devin Spady, was shot in the back shortly before 8:30 p.m. EDT, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. He was one of three people shot, police said.

Officers responding to the scene found Spady unresponsive and transported him to Einstein Medical Center, where he died shortly after his arrival, the newspaper reported.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and a 31-year-old man was shot in the left hip, WTXF-TV reported. Both men were in stable condition, according to the television station.

Officers found an abandoned vehicle with its engine running about a block away from the shooting and are holding it as evidence, WPVI-TV reported.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered by police, according to the television station.

Spady’s father, Gillie da King, was born Nasir Ford. He is a founding member of the hip-hop group Major Figgas and previously went by the name of Gillie da Kid, the Inquirer reported.

Gillie hosts “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” a weekly podcast with his cousin and social media influencer Wallo, whose real name is Wallace Peoples, according to the newspaper. Their Apple Podcast episodes average 1 million views, the Inquirer reported.

In an Instagram post, Wallace paid tribute to his cousin, writing that, “Tonight the pain in my heart & tears spoke to you. I love you beyond life cheese. I got your father, rest well.”

