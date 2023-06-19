Young Red Sox fan throws foul ball back onto field, goes viral

Fenway Park The exterior of the Boston Red Sox's home field, Fenway Park, can be seen on May 1, 2004 in Boston. (Getty Images, File)

Tears were shed during one family’s Father’s Day trip to Fenway Park when a young boy got a foul ball back and threw it back onto the field, WFXT reported.

Another fan caught the ball after it careened down the left field during the first game of a Red Sox-Yankee doubleheader, WFXT reported. The man handed the ball to Charlie Mulligan, who was watching the game with his family a few rows back, according to the news station.

Charlie took the ball and immediately reeled back, throwing it back onto the field and prompting outraged tears from his older brother, Jack.

Charlie and Jack’s father, Pat Mulligan, told NESN that Charlie “was very excited to get the ball, but so excited that he made a nice throw out to left field.”

“His brother was a little upset but we’re recovering, and everyone’s being so nice,” he said.

A few innings after the catch and throw, Red Sox representatives stopped by to give the Mulligans a jersey and a ball signed by Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen, WFXT reported.

It was a tough day for little Charlie, but the Mulligans are walking away with a smile. @WebsterOnTV | @middlebrooks | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/SJKnqxfdzT — NESN (@NESN) June 18, 2023

“It’s a lot of fun every time we come,” Pat Mulligan told NESN, adding that Charlie “loves baseball and we love this place.”