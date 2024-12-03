Trisha Yearwood + Amy Grant on their longtime friendship and great admiration for each other

Hosting CMA Country Christmas is more than a job for Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant. It's something they look forward to and love doing together.



"I was really excited to get the call to come back and co-host again with you, Amy, because it was so much fun last year," Trisha tells Amy in a joint interview. "When you're in this, the music industry, you kind of see each other at things and you get a chance to kind of say hello, but you don't get a chance to really spend much time together."



"Last year was the first time I got to really just see how funny you are and just how you are a sense of calm," she recounts. "I talk 90 miles an hour and you're just a sense of calm that is so nice. And you're Amy Grant, so that's pretty cool."



"We're not very far apart in age, but you started your career very young, and so you were very influential on me as a young girl," Trisha shares. "So just to be able to perform with you and be here with you is the best."



Their admiration for each other is a two-way street.



"It's funny, when we worked together, something about you already felt familiar to me," Amy tells Trisha. "It just happened in passing because you were friends with Vince [Gill] before I knew you. But it was just interesting to get to work together."



"I just thought it felt so natural to work with you and to be called back," Amy adds.



Trisha concurs, "I know. They must have liked us."



CMA Country Christmas airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.