Trisha Yearwood to play December's 'The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular'

Trisha Yearwood will bring a few of her "Favorite Things" to ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular this year.

Trisha will sing the holiday favorite from The Sound of Music on the annual special. It's one of 12 tracks on her new Christmastime album, which came out Nov. 7.

Gwen Stefani will also perform her new holiday single, "Shake the Snow Globe." It's from the soundtrack of the new movie Oh. What. Fun., which premieres on Prime Video Dec. 3.

Also on the special, hosted by Derek Hough, Bebe Rexha will sing Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger will perform "O Holy Night," Aloe Blacc will sing "This Christmas" and American Idol season 21 winner Iam Tongi will perform "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride."

Rockers Good Charlotte, and R&B singers Coco Jones and Mariah the Scientist are also part of the lineup. Plus, you'll get a look at the new 4D show at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park: Zootopia: Better Zoogether!

The special airs Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

