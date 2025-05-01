Trisha Yearwood looks in 'The Mirror' for first new album in six years

Trisha Yearwood's first new album in six years, The Mirror, will arrive July 18.

In more than three decades of making music, it's the first one she's co-produced and had a hand in writing every song.

"Creating this music has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," she says of the new undertaking.

You'll get a preview as two new songs from the album, "The Wall or the Way Over" and "Bringing the Angels," drop on Friday.

The new record is also the beginning of a new partnership with Virgin Music Group, which means Trisha is back at home with the same company where she started, recording for MCA from 1990 to 2006.

Trisha's currently in the middle of her first headlining tour in six years.

