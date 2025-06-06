Trisha Yearwood looks in 'The Mirror' as artist of the day at CMA Fest

Trisha Yearwood will be the artist of the day on Friday at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center.

She'll kick off her CMA Fest appearance at 10:45 a.m. CT, appearing on the CMA Close Up Stage to talk about her new music.

Trisha will be joined by several of her co-writers on The Mirror, the first project for which she's co-written every track.

"The people that have come to hear me have really been supportive of the new things," Trisha reflects. "And you hear something a little different at every show, and you see what’s resonating with people in a different way. And so, I think that’s been the biggest surprise of all is watching people and seeing what songs resonate with them and why."

Some fans may also be surprised to see Trisha picking up the pace with her self-penned project.

"I love serious ballads, and I actually didn’t write a ton of ballads for this project," she says. "I was hesitant to put some of the 'lighter' things on the record, and those are the songs that people really respond to."

Trisha has released the tracks "Girls Night In," "The Wall or the Way Over" and "Bringing the Angels" from The Mirror, which arrives in full July 18.

