"Truck on Fire" ignites father-daughter moment for Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce's dad is officially a fan of "Truck on Fire."



The country star hopped on Instagram recently to share footage of her and her father bopping to her latest single while on a boat.



"When your dad hates him too #truckonfire," Carly captioned her Instagram Reel.



The video featured the father and daughter lip-synching to the sassy breakup number with spontaneous hand and facial gestures signaling their disdain for the song's cheating antagonist.



"Did you really think that I wouldn't find out?/ Oh, so I found a little gas in a small red can/ Oh, last strike match flying out of my hand/ Liar, liar, truck on fire/ Flames rolling off of your Goodyear tires/ Burn, burn, you're gonna learn/ Never should've put your lips on her," the chorus of "Truck on Fire" plays as Carly and her dad share in a funny moment together.



You can watch the full Reel on Carly's Instagram.



"Truck on Fire" is the second single off Carly's latest album, hummingbird.



Tickets for her newly announced Hummingbird World Tour go on sale Friday at carlypearce.com.

