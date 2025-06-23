TSA finds knife, saw blade hidden in cane at airport checkpoint

Hidden blades found in cane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Hidden blades found in cane at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
By WHIO Staff

CHARLOTTE, NC — Transportation Security Administration stopped a knife and a saw blade inside a walking cane.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The item was found at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, our sister station WSOC reported.

Passengers can only pack sharp objects in checked baggage, such as knives and saw blades.

TRENDING STORIES:

The officer who identified the concealed items noted an object in the X-ray image that warranted further inspection.

The TSA officer who inspected the cane offered the traveler several options: return the cane to his car, leave it with a non-traveling companion, place it in checked baggage, or voluntarily abandon it at the checkpoint.

The traveler chose to leave the cane with TSA and continue his journey.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!