Tucker Wetmore gets Opry debut invitation from grandma

Tucker Wetmore is making his long-awaited Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 10.



The Kalama, Washington, native received his invitation while back in his hometown with his family, and the emotional video was shared on Tucker's Instagram.



After passing Tucker his late grandpa's motorcycle jacket, Tucker's grandma said, "There's something else grandpa would've been very proud to hand to you."



As she shows him a box to open, Tucker asks, "Am I going to cry, Grandma?"



Tucker takes an envelope out of the box and remarks in shock, "Are you serious right now? Are you guys kidding?"



The "Wind Up Missin' You" singer embraces his grandma again as he reads out the invitation letter.



In a statement shared with the press after the moment, Tucker says, "Wow, I don't really have the words to describe how grateful and honored I am right now. The Opry was one of the reasons why I moved to this town to chase this dream and has been a goal of mine for as long as I can remember."



"Not only being invited, but getting to share such an important part in my career with my family and those I love the most brings me to tears," he adds. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

Tucker's debut will coincide with Face The Fight Night At The Opry, a joint event with Face the Fight to end veteran suicide. Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan and more are also on the bill.



For tickets to Tucker's Opry debut, visit opry.com.

You can also catch Tucker on his headlining Waves On A Sunset Tour this fall. The full schedule's available now at tuckerwetmore.com.

"Wind Up Missin' You" is currently in the top 30 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.