Tucker Wetmore meets the Wild West in new video for 'Brunette'

Tucker Wetmore is a Wild West sheriff hunting down a "Brunette" in the new video for his viral hit.

Tucker, who co-directed the clip, puts up a poster reading "Wanted: Alive — A Brunette" as he and his deputy drop by a saloon for a drink. He spots a brunette woman, played by Bachelor Nation alum Hannah Godwin, and leads her to the dance floor. As they dance, the woman says, "It took you long enough. I ain't no ghost, sheriff."

"No, ma'am," he replies. "Ghosts don't dance this close to a heartbeat."

As they leave the saloon hand in hand, the bartender — played by fellow Bachelor Nation alum Joey Graziadei — says to the deputy, "Looks like the sheriff caught his outlaw." "Naw," replies the deputy. "He didn't catch her. She let him find her."

As the two ride off together on Tucker's horse, we see the "Wanted" poster he put up earlier, with the word "FOUND" stamped on it.

"Brunette," which also inspired the name of Tucker's upcoming world tour, is from Tucker's album What Not To. He's up for new artist of the year during Wednesday's CMA Awards.

