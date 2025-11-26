Tucker Wetmore, others save Tracy Lawrence's annual Thanksgiving event

A Thanksgiving miracle came to Nashville on Tuesday.

Tracy Lawrence's annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry hit a snag when a broken refrigerator truck spoiled 650 turkeys out of 3,600 in total — turkeys he planned to use to feed 36,000 people throughout Middle Tennessee. Tracy put out a call for people to donate turkeys to make up the shortfall, and people came through in a major way, donating more than 2,400 birds. That extra food led to over 50,000 meals being provided to those in need.

One of those donors was Tucker Wetmore, who surprised Tracy by delivering more than 100 turkeys. Other stars came out to support the event, including Dustin Lynch, Clint Black, Rhett Akins and Jamey Johnson. Steve Wariner, Rhett and Clint also made their own turkey donations.

After the Turkey Fry, the event's annual benefit concert took place at Luke Combs' Category 10 Nashville eatery, featuring Tracy, Gretchen Wilson, Eric Paslay, Chris Cagle and more. A record-breaking $355,000 was raised from donations, ticket sales and silent auction items.

“I cannot imagine a better 20th anniversary for the Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Concert,” Tracy said in a statement. "What started as a day of uncertainty turned into a day of our community coming together in a way I couldn't have imagined. ... I was blown away once again by the kindness of our neighbors.”

