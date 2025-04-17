Tucker Wetmore reveals how '3,2,1' mirrors his romantic life

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Stephen Hubbard

Even though Tucker Wetmore didn't write his new single, it still ended up telling his story -- and accidentally getting him to open up a bit about his personal life.

Initially "a bunch of [his] really good buddies in Nashville" sent "3,2,1" for consideration for Tucker's debut album.

"The first listen I was like, 'This feels great. I love it.' Immediately put it on hold," he recalls.

The more he spent time with "3,2,1," however, the more Tucker realized it fit his life.

"Wait, I kinda relate to this thing," he says, recalling the moment it hit him. "It’s kinda just talking about being in a point of time of questioning your decisions when it comes to leaving someone or staying with someone kinda. I was like, 'I was just there a couple months ago,' you know?"

Ultimately, though, Tucker believes it's a great song for when the weather gets warmer.

"It just feels good. It’s a feel-good song," he says. "It’s a windows-down kinda song, which I love."

Tucker's debut album, What Not To, which includes his breakthrough #1, "Wind Up Missin' You," drops April 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

