Tucker Wetmore's 'only scratching the surface' with his 'Waves'

It didn't take much for Tucker Wetmore to put together his debut EP, Waves On A Sunset.



The eight-track project, which features its lead single "Wind Up Missin' You," came about organically as Tucker and his friends were hanging out doing what they enjoy — penning new songs.



"It was really just me and a bunch of buddies making music, and that's what I want it to be forever," shares Tucker.



"I rented out a lake house for a couple of these songs on the EP and a project that's down the road," he recounts. "But it was just one of those things where we were just hanging out and we love to write songs. So that's what we did."



Releasing a debut project has been a long time coming for Tucker, who's now signed to Universal Music Group Nashville and Back Blocks Music.



"I've been looking forward to this moment for years," he says. "Putting out my first project, my first 'hello' to the world, my first like, 'Oh, this is who I am.'"



"But it's only like scratching the surface because I got so much more to say," Tucker teases, "I can only do so much in eight songs, you know? But I'm excited. It's going to be really cool."



Tucker's Waves On A Sunset EP is out now on digital platforms.



"Wind Up Missin' You" is currently in the top 15 and ascending the country charts.



Here's the Waves on a Sunset EP track list:

"Silverado Blue"

"Wine Into Whiskey"

"You, Honey"

"Break First"

"When I Ain't Lookin'"

"What Would You Do?"

"Mister Miss Her"

