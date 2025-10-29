'Two Doors Down': Dolly's ready to get the party started in downtown Nashville

If you want to be among the first to stay at Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel in downtown Nashville, you can go ahead and book one of its 245 rooms and suites now.

“I am very excited about the opening of my Nashville hotel and museum next year!” the entertainment icon says. “Broadway has become such a hub of tourism, this felt like the right time to bring something special to all the wonderful activity in Nashville. I’ve always dreamed of being able to create something here in Music City and I know we’ve found the perfect addition to the city I call home.”

Reservations are available now, ahead of SongTeller's June 2026 opening, which will also bring Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum.

It'll be the largest display of Dolly memorabilia yet, taking up 20,000 square feet on the hotel's third floor.

“This museum is a place where folks can see my journey through my own eyes—every color, every story, and every dream that brought me here,” Dolly says. “I can’t wait to welcome visitors from around the world to Nashville to share in my life of many colors.”

Presale tickets for the museum are available now.

The property will also have two music venues, Parton's Live and Jolene's.

