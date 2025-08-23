Two elderly women rescued after getting stuck in hot tub at remote cabin

Two elderly women rescued after getting stuck in hot tub at remote cabin

WOLFE COUNTY, Kentucky — Two elderly women had to be rescued after they got stuck in a hot tub at a remote cabin in Kentucky.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 20, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team (WCSART) was dispatched to a remote cabin in Wolfe County, Kentucky.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a social media post from the WCSART, a group of women in their 80s was staying at a remote cabin when they decided to take a dip in the cabin’s hot tub.

After relaxing for a period of time, the group was getting ready to get out of the hot tub when two of the women were unable to get out due to “pre-existing issues.”

Both women became overheated and suffered from Hyperthermia, according to the post.

After the women became unresponsive, another woman got in the hot tub to keep their head above the water so they wouldn’t drown, while a fourth member called 911.

The caretakers of the cabin, along with WCSART and the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office, responded. An EMS unit was contacted but was not immediately available, according to the post.

By the time the WCSART had arrived, the caretakers of the cabin were able to get the women out of the water.

One woman was partially responsive, while the other was completely unresponsive and in critical condition, according to the post.

A WCSART team member who is an EMT immediately assessed both women, and the woman in critical condition was taken to a shower where she was cooled off with cold water and ice.

Ice and cold compresses were also applied to the partially responsive woman before she was moved outside to be cooled off with a water hose.

After about half an hour of cold water immersion, both women began to recover and were taken to a local hospital for further treatment, according to the post.

The WCSART said that this incident serves as a reminder to limit soak times and make sure you are capable of exiting a hot tub before you get into one.

The recommended soak time is between 15-30 minutes, according to the post.

“Hot tubs offer a fantastic way to relax, but always remember to limit soak times,” the post read. “Hyperthermia and Heatstroke can be fatal, and this story could have ended much differently without the quick thinking of all those involved with this rescue.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group