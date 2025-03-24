Tyler Hubbard & Chayce Beckham are hitting the California farms with Luke Bryan

CBS
By Stephen Hubbard
Tyler Hubbard and Chayce Beckham are set to join Luke Bryan as he takes his annual Farm Tour to California for the first time. 

"The party's at #FarmTour2025 now that we have my friends @tylerhubbard, @ChayceBeckham, @ThePeachPickers, and DJ Rock joining us!" Luke announced on his socials Monday.

"You want to get those tickets soon before they sell out. It’s gonna be one hell of a time," he added.
The trek starts May 15 in Atwater, California, before moving on to Clovis and Shafter in subsequent days. 
Since 2009, Luke's been able to fund 84 college scholarships for teens from farming families thanks to the annual tour. Of course, Luke is the son of a peanut farmer. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

