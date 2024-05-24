Tyler Hubbard, Maddie & Tae, Travis Denning + more join UMG Nashville fan event

Universal Music Group Nashville has announced its second annual UMG Nashville Takeover.



Happening June 6-9 during CMA Fest, the event will offer fans free performances, artist photo & signing opportunities, fan club parties, listening events and more.



The star-studded artist lineup includes Tyler Hubbard, Maddie & Tae, Travis Denning, Josh Turner, Kassi Ashton, Anne Wilson, Kylie Morgan, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Dalton Dover, Catie Offerman, The War And Treaty, Terri Clark, Lee Greenwood and Mark Wills.



A full schedule of events and additional information will be revealed soon.



For more information, head to UMGNLive.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.