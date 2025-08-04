Tyler Hubbard 'Park[s]' at #1

Tyler Hubbard claims his fourth solo #1 in a row as "Park" reaches the top of both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

“It’s such an incredible feeling to have my fourth number one in a row — I’m truly blown away,” Tyler says. “I never take these moments for granted, and I’m so thankful to country radio, my team, and the fans for the continued support."

"After my buddies Canaan [Smith], Ashley [Gorley], Jesse [Frasure] and I wrote this song, we knew it felt special, and seeing fans sing it back every night on tour has been one of the biggest highlights of my year. I'm beyond grateful to everyone who made this possible — this one feels extra special. It takes a village, and I have the best."

"Park" follows "5 Foot 9," "Dancin' in the Country" and "Back Then Right Now," which have all topped the chart for Tyler as a solo artist. In all, he has 23 career number ones, including his hits with Florida Georgia Line.

