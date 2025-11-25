Tyler Hubbard will 'Park' it on the couch for Thanksgiving

After a busy year for Tyler Hubbard that included scoring his fourth #1 in a row with "Park"; marking his 10-year wedding anniversary with wife Hayley Hubbard; being part of Luke Bryan's Farm Tour; and collaborating with DJ Steve Aoki, rising star Graham Barham and Nate Smith, Tyler's ready for a break. High on his list of Thanksgiving traditions? Sleep.

Asked to name his favorite Thanksgiving activities, Tyler says, "Probably just getting together with family, having a big meal, and watching a little football and taking a nice long nap. I mean, we didn't reinvent the wheel with Thanksgiving by any means."

One tradition he looks forward to every year, though, involves food.

"My Nanny does make a pretty mean sweet potato casserole, so that’s one of my favorites that I look forward to," he says. "And I don’t know if that’s a tradition or not, but in my head it is. I love it."

In between eating and sleeping, Tyler's also working on his next solo album, the follow-up to 2024's Strong.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.