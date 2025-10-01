Tyler Hubbard's 'diving in' to discover what's next

Tyler Hubbard hit the top of the country chart with "Park" in August and hasn't put out a new radio single from his second album, Strong, since.

The reason? It seems the former Florida Georgia Line hitmaker is hard at work on his next solo project.

"I wanna get music out quick, and I wanna get it turned around, but a lot of times it requires patience," he explains. "It requires maybe redoing some things and just making sure it’s right. So I’ve been really kinda diving in lately with a fine-toothed comb and trying to figure out what's the next album gonna sound like? What’s it gonna reflect, how are we gonna move forward, how are we gonna keep this thing rolling?"

Since pursuing a solo career, Tyler's set the bar high, making it to #1 with every radio single he's released, including "5 Foot 9," "Dancin' in the Country" and "Back Then Right Now."

"It's exciting, but it is challenging at times, you know, to kinda continue to evolve, continue to shift what I’m doing," he says. "I really don’t like to make the same album twice, even sonically, so I’m really trying to push myself with this new music and see where it goes."

In the meantime, Tyler has collaborated with newcomer Graham Barham on the title track of his EP, "Whiskey Rain."

