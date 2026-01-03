Uber driver killed, left in road; 15-year-old charged

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An Uber driver was shot in the back and killed early New Year’s morning in what police say was a carjacking by a 15-year-old suspect.

58-year-old Cesar Tejada, of Grayson, a father of two, picked up Christian Simmons in Lilburn, Georgia, around 4 a.m. on Thursday, police told our sister station WSB-TV.

Surveillance video captured Tejada’s black SUV in the neighborhood just before the shooting.

Simmons exited the back seat and shot Tejada in the back.

Tejada’s body was left in the roadway, according to the arrest warrant.

Detectives tracked Tejada’s stolen SUV back to the neighborhood where the Uber trip started.

Officers staked out Simmons’ home Thursday afternoon, where they said he began walking down the road, and they were able to take him into custody.

Simmons is charged as an adult with murder.

