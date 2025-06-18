USPS employee accused of stealing money, gift cards from sealed envelopes

GEORGIA — A United States Postal Service employee in Georgia is facing theft charges after he was caught stealing on the job, according to the Holly Springs Police Department.

The HSPD and the USPS Office of Inspector General began investigating Calvin Tyrone Jones, 50, of Douglasville, according to our sister station WSB-2 TV.

According to police, Jones, who was a clerk at the Holly Springs service center, stole cash and gift cards from sealed envelopes on multiple occasions.

The 50-year-old was arrested on June 12.

Jones is charged with two counts of theft by taking and one count of exploitation of an elder.

