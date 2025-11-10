Vince Gill to be honored with Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at 59th CMAs

The Country Music Association will give Vince Gill its Wilie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 59th annual CMAs.

Vince will accept the honor after a tribute performance on the Wednesday, Nov. 19 show that airs live on ABC from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

"Vince embodies the very best of what country music stands for," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern says. "He's a true trailblazer, one who gives back to the community, honors the roots of our genre, and even now, continues to share his talent with fans across the globe."

"As a Country Music Hall of Fame member, 18-time CMA Award winner, and former 12-time CMA Awards host, he remains a vibrant force in our industry, and we’re honored to celebrate an artist whose influence is so deeply woven into the fabric of our format," she adds.

The first in Vince's series of EPs titled 50 Years from Home came out in October, this one named I Gave You Everything I Had.

