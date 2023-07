"Fancy Like" hitmaker Walker Hayes will be releasing two new songs on Friday, July 28.



The tracks, "Stetson" and "Show Me The Country," will follow "if father time had a daughter" and "6 string american dream," both of which arrived in March.



Walker's two new tracks are available for presave now.



While you wait, check out a preview of "Stetson" on Walker's YouTube Shorts.

