Walker Hayes releases "Stetson" + "Show Me The Country"

Courtesy of RCA Records

By Jeremy Chua

After weeks of teasing the songs on social media, Walker Hayes has finally released "Stetson" and "Show Me The Country."

The two tracks arrive on the heels of the Monument Records artist's new joint partnership with RCA Records.

"Couldn’t be more excited to continue working with RCA," Walker shares. "Since my music is all over the map, I’m really looking forward to this next chapter with them and seeing how we can spread the bass/808’s. Can’t wait to dance with the world to these."

Prior to this, Walker dropped "if father time had a daughter" and "6 string american dream" in March.

Walker's currently on his headlining Duck Buck Tour, with upcoming stops in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 28 and July 29, respectively.

For a full list of Walker's tour dates, visit walkerhayes.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!