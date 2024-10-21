Warren Zeiders wants "You for a Reason"

Warren Zeiders tapped into a real-life romance for his new song, "You for a Reason."



"I wrote this song over a year ago about a girl who came into my life and changed it for the better. She pushed me in ways to make me better as a man in my everyday life and in my career," Warren shares on Instagram.



"Things didn't end the way we would of hoped, but I wouldn't change it for anything," he adds. "She came into my life only for a season, but it was her for a reason."



"You for a Reason" is out now on digital platforms.



Warren's currently opening for Jelly Roll on Jelly's Beautifully Broken Tour and will kick off his headlining The Relapse Tour March 27 in Nashville.



Tickets to Warren's upcoming shows are available at warrenzeiders.com.

