Watch Carly cover Tim + Faith's "It's Your Love"

By Jeremy Chua

Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only Tour opener Carly Pearce recently put her spin on Tim and Faith Hill's hit "It's Your Love."

The Instagram video, which Carly shared, featured her singing the song's spellbinding chorus as her acoustic guitarist strummed the chords.

"It's your love/ It just does something to me/ It sends a shock right through me/ I can't get enough/ And if you wonder/ About the spell I'm under/ Oh it's your love," Carly sang.

"I literally can’t wait to hear this song live every night next year on tour. Hey @thetimmcgraw if you ever need a duet partner, I know a girl [wink emoji]," she captioned her post.

Tim gave his stamp of approval by commenting, "Beautiful!!" Chris Stapleton's wife, Morgane, also left an awestruck comment, writing, "Whoa ohhh ohh ohhh ohhh bay-bay [dance emoji]."

You can grab tickets to Tim's upcoming Standing Room Only Tour now at timmcgraw.com.

Carly and Chris are currently #23 and ascending the country charts with their single, "We Don't Fight Anymore."

