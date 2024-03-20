Watch Lainey Wilson meet koalas + kangaroos in Australia

As Lainey Wilson begins wrapping up her final shows in Australia, she's giving fans a sneak peek at her latest adventure Down Under — meeting its beloved animals.



Soundtracked to "Country's Cool Again," the video follows Lainey's visit to Queensland's Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary to carry a koala. "I got s*** on by a bird this morning, I'm 'bout to hold a koala, life is good," Lainey said before letting a koala rest on her.



"Aw, I love him. I wanna take him home. Sweet. Does that not look like Hippie?" she said as the koala began chewing on a leaf.



Later, Lainey gets up close with a kangaroo. As she feeds it, she remarks cautiously, "Don't fight me please, don't fight me. He is huge. He's huge. Hey, you want some? Look, he's jacked. Look at his shoulders. It's pretty cool."



You can watch the full clip now on Lainey's Instagram.



On the music front, Lainey is now in the top 10 of the country charts with her latest single, "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

