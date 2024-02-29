Watch Luke Bryan's new track, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It"

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Bryan has revealed the live performance debut of his new song, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It."

The video was recorded at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium during an industry event and was shared via a Facebook and Instagram Live on Luke's socials.

Luke's unreleased sentimental ode paints a picture of a blossoming romance and the persona's heartfelt declaration of his love to his sweetheart.

"Love You, Miss You, Mean It" will follow Luke's latest releases, which include "But I Got a Beer in My Hand," "Southern and Slow" and the Jon Pardi-assisted "Cowboys and Plowboy."

Tickets to Luke's upcoming Mind of a Country Boy Tour are available now at Luke's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!