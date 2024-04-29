Watch Miranda Lambert debut "Wranglers" at Stagecoach

While "Wranglers" doesn't arrive until May 3, Miranda Lambert decided to give Stagecoach attendees a first preview on Saturday, April 27.



The headliner took the stage in Indio, California, to perform a slew of her hits, before debuting the live performance of her upcoming track.



"If he ever loved her, he never let it show/ If she didn't need him, she'd a left him long ago/ She set it all on fire/ And if there's one thing that she learned/ Wranglers take forever to burn," Miranda sang in a snippet of her onstage performance shared on Instagram.



Miranda capped her Stagecoach set with three surprise performances with Reba McEntire. The two country stars joined on Miranda's "Mama's Broken Heart" and "Gunpowder & Lead" and Reba's signature hit "Fancy."



"Reba at stagecoach y'all. [mindblown + starstruck emojis] Thank you to my hero and friend for coming out here as my special guest. I'll never forget it. She brought all the fire," Miranda captioned her Instagram carousel featuring photos of them onstage.



"What a night!!! Thanks @mirandalambert for asking me to be part of @stagecoach last night. And thanks to all the #Countrymusic fans for sticking with us in that wind!" Reba wrote in her Instagram post.

You can presave "Wranglers" now to hear it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.