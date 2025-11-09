Wendy’s set to close hundreds of locations

The Wendy's sign outside a Wendy's restaurant. (Stacker/Stacker)
By WHIO Staff

Wendy’s is set to close hundreds of underperforming locations later this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ken Cook, interim CEO for the fast-food chain, announced Friday that a “mid single-digit percentage” of Wendy’s locations could close, which equals about 200 to 350 restaurants.

TRENDING STORIES:

The company faces cost inflation, with continued pressure on both beef and labor costs, as well as a decline in traffic, Cook said.

He added the company will complete its assessment over the next several months, with some closures expected to begin later this year and continue into 2026.

A specific list of locations has not been announced.

There are approximately 398 Wendy’s locations in Ohio, according to the company’s website.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!