'What Could Go Right' is Thomas Rhett's vision for romance with wife

Thomas Rhett gave fans a glimpse inside his romance with his wife, Lauren Akins, in his 2015 smash "Die a Happy Man."

On his latest album, About a Woman, he traces the relationship back to its very beginning. Though TR and Lauren had known each other since childhood, "What Could Go Right" relives the moment he confessed his feelings to her.

"The song is literally about the night that I went over to Lauren’s parents’ house and basically had told her that I’d been in love with her since I was 16," he explains. "And [I went on to say] I fully understand if this ruins our friendship, but I kinda had to tell you this."

"And so, the entire night she just kept saying, ‘Well, what if we don’t become friends anymore?’ And what if this and what if that?" he continues. "And I just remember thinking, 'But what if it all worked? What if it all actually went how I planned this?'"

Fortunately, "What Could Go Right" was a hit with Lauren.

"When I played her that song, she was like, 'You know, I know you've tried to write this song a few times, but I feel like this is the first time that y’all have actually like nailed that night,'" Thomas recalls.

TR and Lauren celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary on Oct. 12.

