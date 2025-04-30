"What Could Go Right"? Probably not a reality show, according to Thomas Rhett

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Stephen Hubbard

With four daughters ranging in age from 9 to 3, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren seem like prime candidates for a reality show.

But even though they've "been asked a bunch of times" to do one, TR says don't hold your breath.

"I mean, we give enough of ourselves, I think, on social media, and we pretty much open our home and our marriage to our fans in a way where it’s, like, you see the good, bad, the ugly," he admits. "But I think a reality show might be too much."

Still, the "After All the Bars Are Closed" hitmaker does have a minor interest in doing some acting.

"I don’t think I want to be, like, an actor-actor," he says, "but I think it would be pretty fun to be in a few scenes in a big movie or something like that."

TR just put out a new acoustic version of the About a Woman track, "What Could Go Right," with newcomer Lanie Gardner.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

