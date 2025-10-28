Where people in Toledo are looking to buy homes

Stacker found out where people in Warner Robins are looking to buy homes using data from Realtor.com. (Tolmachov Vision // Shutterstock/Tolmachov Vision // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Home prices are largely starting to normalize across the country, but remain high even as more homes come to the market.

Near record-high mortgage rates are keeping homes largely unaffordable for most buyers. Even a percentage point increase can increase a monthly mortgage payment by more than $100.

That's causing potential homeowners to expand their searches outside costly urban cores, especially when they can work from home.

Stacker examined data from Realtor.com's Cross-Market Demand Report to see where people in Toledo are looking to buy homes. View share is based on page views of active listings during the third quarter of 2025 on Realtor.com. It does not include international viewers.

#10. Fremont, OH

- View share: 2.0%
- Median listing price: $206,225
- Median listing price per square foot: $131

#9. Findlay, OH

- View share: 2.1%
- Median listing price: $274,950
- Median listing price per square foot: $154

#8. Akron, OH

- View share: 2.3%
- Median listing price: $247,400
- Median listing price per square foot: $146

#7. Dayton, OH

- View share: 2.6%
- Median listing price: $250,000
- Median listing price per square foot: $150

#6. Cincinnati, OH

- View share: 4.9%
- Median listing price: $344,061
- Median listing price per square foot: $191

#5. Sandusky, OH

- View share: 5.0%
- Median listing price: $383,175
- Median listing price per square foot: $230

#4. Monroe, MI

- View share: 5.6%
- Median listing price: $316,498
- Median listing price per square foot: $182

#3. Detroit, MI

- View share: 6.7%
- Median listing price: $275,000
- Median listing price per square foot: $181

#2. Cleveland, OH

- View share: 7.1%
- Median listing price: $259,950
- Median listing price per square foot: $150

#1. Columbus, OH

- View share: 8.2%
- Median listing price: $375,000
- Median listing price per square foot: $205

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!