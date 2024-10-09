Where refugees in Ohio are arriving from

During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettled over 3 million refugees, making it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.
In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn't immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in the 2022 fiscal year, twice the 2021 total.
Refugee arrivals during the 2023 fiscal year dramatically outpaced the prior two years, reaching over 60,000 from October 2022 to September 2023.
In September 2024, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Venezeula, Afghanistan, and Congo. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.
In Venezuela, over 7.5 million people have left the country due to extreme inflation, violence, food and medicine scarcity, and other factors. Most have resettled in Latin American and Caribbean countries. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans. For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries.
Stacker referenced data from the Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Ohio in September 2024. Countries with only one refugee since October 2023 are not included.
September refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in September
To Ohio:
#1. Congo: 126
#2. Venezuela: 91
#3. Somalia: 65
#4. Afghanistan: 29
#5. Guatemala: 27
#6. Nicaragua: 22
#7. Myanmar: 20
#8. Syria: 18
#9. Sudan: 16
#10. Eritrea: 15
#11. Iraq: 12
#12. Colombia: 7
#13. Ethiopia: 6
#13. Yemen: 6
#15. Palestine: 3
#16. El Salvador: 2
#17. Nepal: 1
To the U.S. as a whole:
#1. Venezuela: 3,653
#2. Congo: 2,296
#3. Afghanistan: 2,068
#4. Syria: 1,585
#5. Myanmar: 1,455
States that accepted the most refugees in September:
#1. Texas: 1,702
#2. California: 1,550
#3. New York: 918
#4. Florida: 768
#5. Illinois: 750
Read on to see the countries that Ohio has accepted the most refugees from since the start of the fiscal year in October 2023.
Katja Tsvetkova // Shutterstock
#1. Congo
Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2023
To Ohio: 1,343
To the U.S. as a whole: 19,922
Top states receiving refugees from Congo
#1. Texas: 1,791
#2. Kentucky: 1,735
#3. Ohio: 1,343
#4. New York: 1,295
#5. Arizona: 1,274
hanohiki // Shutterstock
#2. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2023
To Ohio: 467
To the U.S. as a whole: 11,274
Top states receiving refugees from Syria
#1. Michigan: 1,186
#2. New York: 1,112
#3. Pennsylvania: 954
#4. California: 763
#5. Texas: 676
Dave Primov // Shutterstock
#3. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2023
To Ohio: 326
To the U.S. as a whole: 4,801
Top states receiving refugees from Somalia
#1. Minnesota: 1,267
#2. New York: 366
#3. Ohio: 326
#4. Arizona: 280
#5. Missouri: 257
Canva
#4. Venezuela
Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2023
To Ohio: 297
To the U.S. as a whole: 12,878
Top states receiving refugees from Venezuela
#1. Texas: 2,039
#2. Florida: 1,883
#3. Illinois: 664
#4. New York: 514
#5. Georgia: 512
Canva
#5. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2023
To Ohio: 280
To the U.S. as a whole: 14,707
Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan
#1. California: 3,171
#2. Texas: 1,574
#3. Virginia: 1,257
#4. Washington: 889
#5. New York: 658
Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock
#6. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2023
To Ohio: 146
To the U.S. as a whole: 2,180
Top states receiving refugees from Sudan
#1. New York: 194
#2. Texas: 170
#3. Ohio: 146
#4. Pennsylvania: 132
#5. Missouri: 124
Dave Primov // Shutterstock
#7. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2023
To Ohio: 128
To the U.S. as a whole: 2,410
Top states receiving refugees from Eritrea
#1. Texas: 286
#2. Washington: 253
#3. lowa: 162
#4. North Carolina: 141
#5. Maryland: 129
Chantal de Bruijne // Shutterstock
#8. Myanmar
Refugees that arrived from Myanmar since October 2023
To Ohio: 110
To the U.S. as a whole: 7,347
Top states receiving refugees from Myanmar
#1. Texas: 882
#2. Illinois: 761
#3. New York: 736
#4. Wisconsin: 570
#5. Georgia: 462
Milosz Maslanka // Shutterstock
#9. Nicaragua
Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since October 2023
To Ohio: 101
To the U.S. as a whole: 3,299
Top states receiving refugees from Nicaragua
#1. Florida: 382
#2. Texas: 313
#3. California: 259
#4. North Carolina: 139
#5. Minnesota: 135
Focus and Blur // Shutterstock
#10. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2023
To Ohio: 78
To the U.S. as a whole: 2,278
Top states receiving refugees from Iraq
#1. California: 364
#2. Michigan: 260
#3. Texas: 189
#4. Nebraska: 136
#5. Illinois: 122
Lauren Squire // Shutterstock
#11. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2023
To Ohio: 74
To the U.S. as a whole: 5,017
Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala
#1. California: 794
#2. Texas: 551
#3. Florida: 257
#4. North Carolina: 255
#5. New York: 219
Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock
#12. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2023
To Ohio: 54
To the U.S. as a whole: 1,447
Top states receiving refugees from Ukraine
#1. Washington: 524
#2. California: 248
#3. New York: 90
#4. Florida: 74
#5. South Carolina: 61
Artush // Shutterstock
#13. Ethiopia
Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2023
To Ohio: 33
To the U.S. as a whole: 501
Top states receiving refugees from Ethiopia
#1. Minnesota: 152
#2. Washington: 46
#3. Texas: 38
#4. Ohio: 33
#5. Georgia: 29
punghi // Shutterstock
#14. Republic of South Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October 2023
To Ohio: 26
To the U.S. as a whole: 1,320
Top states receiving refugees from Republic of South Sudan
#1. Nebraska: 151
#2. Texas: 122
#3. New York: 94
#4. lowa: 88
#5. Colorado: 68
W_NAMKET // Shutterstock
#15. Pakistan
Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October 2023
To Ohio: 24
To the U.S. as a whole: 856
Top states receiving refugees from Pakistan
#1. Pennsylvania: 120
#2. Texas: 88
#3. Virginia: 62
#4. Illinois: 57
#5. North Carolina: 56
Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock
#16. Colombia
Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2023
To Ohio: 22
To the U.S. as a whole: 1,382
Top states receiving refugees from Colombia
#1. Florida: 137
#2. Texas: 117
#3. New York: 114
#4. Washington: 95
#5. North Carolina: 93
Katja Tsvetkova // Shutterstock
#17. Republic of Congo
Refugees that arrived from Republic of Congo since October 2023
To Ohio: 17
To the U.S. as a whole: 353
Top states receiving refugees from Republic of Congo
#1. Missouri: 32
#2. Pennsylvania: 28
#3. Wisconsin: 26
#4. New York: 25
#4. Illinois: 25
Canva
#18. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2023
To Ohio: 14
To the U.S. as a whole: 1,331
Top states receiving refugees from El Salvador
#1. California: 187
#2. Texas: 174
#3. Maryland: 119
#4. Virginia: 99
#5. North Carolina: 83
amnat30 // Shutterstock
#18. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2023
To Ohio: 14
To the U.S. as a whole: 901
Top states receiving refugees from Honduras
#1. Texas: 144
#2. Florida: 108
#3. New York: 62
#4. California: 48
#5. Georgia: 44
Rostasedlacek // Shutterstock
#20. Burundi
Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October 2023
To Ohio: 13
To the U.S. as a whole: 588
Top states receiving refugees from Burundi
#1. Texas: 79
#2. Arizona: 50
#3. Pennsylvania: 44
#4. New York: 43
#5. lowa: 37
Canva
#21. Yemen
Refugees that arrived from Yemen since October 2023
To Ohio: 12
To the U.S. as a whole: 198
Top states receiving refugees from Yemen
#1. Michigan: 46
#2. New York: 26
#3. Georgia: 17
#4. Texas: 15
#5. North Carolina: 13
sandis sveicers // Shutterstock
#22. Central African Republic
Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October 2023
To Ohio: 11
To the U.S. as a whole: 864
Top states receiving refugees from Central African Republic
#1. Missouri: 89
#2. Texas: 82
#3. Michigan: 63
#4. Georgia: 60
#5. Colorado: 56
Oscar Espinosa // Shutterstock
#23. Rwanda
Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since October 2023
To Ohio: 6
To the U.S. as a whole: 220
Top states receiving refugees from Rwanda
#1. Texas: 49
#2. Arizona: 19
#3. Kentucky: 13
#4. South Carolina: 12
#5. Illinois: 11
Canva
#23. Uzbekistan
Refugees that arrived from Uzbekistan since October 2023
To Ohio: 6
To the U.S. as a whole: 53
Top states receiving refugees from Uzbekistan
#1. California: 17
#2. New York: 13
#3. Washington: 12
#4. Ohio: 6
#5. Oregon: 5
Salvador Aznar // Shutterstock
#25. Senegal
Refugees that arrived from Senegal since October 2023
To Ohio: 5
To the U.S. as a whole: 84
Top states receiving refugees from Senegal
#1. Massachusetts: 16
#2. South Carolina: 15
#3. Florida: 9
#3. Georgia: 9
#5. Texas: 8
Vlad Karavaev // Shutterstock
#25. Uganda
Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October 2023
To Ohio: 5
To the U.S. as a whole: 46
Top states receiving refugees from Uganda
#1. Missouri: 12
#2. Massachusetts: 6
#3. Michigan: 5
#3. Ohio: 5
#5. Washington: 4
Canva
#25. Cuba
Refugees that arrived from Cuba since October 2023
To Ohio: 5
To the U.S. as a whole: 255
Top states receiving refugees from Cuba
#1. Florida: 98
#2. Texas: 33
#3. New York: 12
#3. Maryland: 12
#5. Tennessee: 10
Stephen Butler // Shutterstock
#28. Palestine
Refugees that arrived from Palestine since October 2023
To Ohio: 4
To the U.S. as a whole: 30
Top states receiving refugees from Palestine
#1. Illinois: 10
#2. New Jersey: 4
#2. Ohio: 4
#2. Oregon: 4
#5. Michigan: 3
Canva
#28. Mali
Refugees that arrived from Mali since October 2023
To Ohio: 4
To the U.S. as a whole: 185
Top states receiving refugees from Mali
#1. Pennsylvania: 27
#2. New York: 24
#3. South Carolina: 23
#4. Missouri: 16
#5. Connecticut: 13
Sebastian Castelier // Shutterstock
#28. Armenia
Refugees that arrived from Armenia since October 2023
To Ohio: 4
To the U.S. as a whole: 319
Top states receiving refugees from Armenia
#1. California: 280
#2. Washington: 21
#3. South Carolina: 9
#4. Oregon: 5
#5. Ohio: 4
Shadow of light // Shutterstock
#28. Nepal
Refugees that arrived from Nepal since October 2023
To Ohio: 4
To the U.S. as a whole: 4
Top states receiving refugees from Nepal
#1. Ohio: 4
Filip Jedraszak // Shutterstock
#32. India
Refugees that arrived from India since October 2023
To Ohio: 3
To the U.S. as a whole: 7
Top states receiving refugees from India
#1. Oregon: 4
#2. Ohio: 3
karp5 // Shutterstock
#32. Belarus
Refugees that arrived from Belarus since October 2023
To Ohio: 3
To the U.S. as a whole: 391
Top states receiving refugees from Belarus
#1. Washington: 91
#2. California: 89
#3. Massachusetts: 34
#4. New York: 27
#5. Pennsylvania: 24
Andrew V Marcus // Shutterstock
#34. Iran
Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2023
To Ohio: 2
To the U.S. as a whole: 470
Top states receiving refugees from Iran
#1. California: 277
#2. Texas: 53
#3. Michigan: 17
#4. Washington: 14
#4. Georgia: 14
YuryKara // Shutterstock
#34. Russia
Refugees that arrived from Russia since October 2023
To Ohio: 2
To the U.S. as a whole: 347
Top states receiving refugees from Russia
#1. Washington: 83
#2. California: 78
#3. Oregon: 43
#4. Minnesota: 22
#4. North Carolina: 22
Canva
#34. Cameroon
Refugees that arrived from Cameroon since October 2023
To Ohio: 2
To the U.S. as a whole: 120
Top states receiving refugees from Cameroon
#1. Pennsylvania: 13
#1. Texas: 13
#3. Minnesota: 9
#4. Nevada: 8
#5. Maryland: 7
Beata Tabak // Shutterstock
#34. Ivory Coast
Refugees that arrived from Ivory Coast since October 2023
To Ohio: 2
To the U.S. as a whole: 66
Top states receiving refugees from Ivory Coast
#1. Pennsylvania: 10
#2. Minnesota: 8
#3. Massachusetts: 7
#4. Arkansas: 6
#5. Florida: 4
Flightseeing-Germany // Shutterstock
#34. Guinea
Refugees that arrived from Guinea since October 2023
To Ohio: 2
To the U.S. as a whole: 78
Top states receiving refugees from Guinea
#1. Colorado: 15
#2. Georgia: 9
#3. North Carolina: 7
#4. Michigan: 6
#5. Arizona: 5
Canva
#34. Jamaica
Refugees that arrived from Jamaica since October 2023
To Ohio: 2
To the U.S. as a whole: 12
Top states receiving refugees from Jamaica
#1. California: 2
#1. Colorado: 2
#1. Connecticut: 2
#1. Michigan: 2
#1. North Carolina: 2
This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.