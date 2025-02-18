Why Drew Baldridge's first #1 hit was very special to him

Having "She's Somebody's Daughter" go #1 last August didn't happen by chance for Drew Baldridge. He was very intentional about when it peaked on the country charts.



The move entailed liaising with staff on his self-founded and -funded Lyric Ridge Records label, and with programmers at country radio, as well as following the song's ascent very closely.



"I was so involved with this, you know, of running kind of the label and the radio staff. And so, we kind of planned what week we were going to try to go [#1], weeks out. You know, like, 'This is it. This is the week we're going to go. Aug. 26. That's the goal,'" Drew tells ABC Audio.



"And so me and my wife booked a vacation to go to the beach in Florida," he shares. "That whole weekend [it] went #1, we were on the beach together down in Florida."



Drew's chart-topping success isn't just his victory—it's also his wife Katie's.



"She sacrificed just as much as I did to get this #1. And for those that don't know, you know, I funded this myself, created my own label to do this. And so, I say 'funded my,' it was also my wife's money, too, that we funded this together," Drew says.



"So it was just like, 'Hey, let's go celebrate what we did.' We have a little boy that [turned] 2 in December and I've missed out a lot of time with him trying to get this song up the radio chart," he adds. "So it was a very, very awesome celebration."

Drew's latest single, "Tough People," is now in the top 20 and climbing up the country charts.

