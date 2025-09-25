Why Glen Powell wants Taylor Swift to cameo in his new Hulu series

Any TV star would want Taylor Swift to make a cameo appearance on their show, but the stars of the new Hulu series Chad Powers think it would actually make sense for the superstar to pop up on their show.

Chad Powers stars Glen Powell as a college football star named Russ Holliday, who torpedoes his career after disgracing himself during a championship game. He then disguises himself as a completely different player named Chad Powers and joins another team, where he's successful, but can't reveal his secret identity.

The football theme of the show should make it attractive to Taylor, the stars argue. While speaking to Variety, co-star Perry Mattfeld joked, "We'll make sure she sees the series and she'll get it. I'm hoping because of Travis [Kelce], she'll watch and then we'll connect and talk offense."

Powell added, "You already got me thinking about Season 2 cameos. T-Swift comin’ in hot.” We'll see if it gets a second season: the first one premieres Sept. 30.

