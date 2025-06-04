Why Jelly Roll's vowing not to play Nashville until 2027

Jelly Roll is done playing his hometown — at least for now.

During his Music City Rodeo concert at Bridgestone Arena, the Nashville native revealed he has even bigger dreams in mind.

"I shouldn't say this, I'm gonna get in trouble. But I gotta say it out loud," he started, as fans captured the moment on socials. "This will be my last Nashville show until 2027, y'all. Hear me out, though. This is why, because I need y'all's help."

Jelly explained that he wants to be the first artist to play the new Nissan Stadium after its scheduled opening two years from now.

"In 2027, Nissan Stadium, please let the local boy live a dream and open up the new stadium, let me be the first to play it, baby!" he continued. "Let the local boy do it, baby! I’ve been a f****** lifelong Titans fan. Let me play Nissan Stadium, y’all!"

"Sorry, that’s crazy, but I gotta speak it into existence. I believe in Nashville. If all of y’all brought a friend, we could do it," he closed.

The new stadium will replace the one where the Tennessee Titans have played since 1999, the same one where the nightly CMA Fest concerts are now held.

Jelly's currently on the Big A** Stadium Tour with Post Malone.

