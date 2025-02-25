Why Koe Wetzel has big plans for the last day of February

Columbia Records
By Stephen Hubbard

If you're a fan of Koe Wetzel — and especially his song "February 28, 2016" — you probably know this Friday is the unofficial Koe Wetzel Day.

To celebrate, the breakout star from Texas is throwing a block party at his Riot Room bar and releasing a new album recorded on the road in 2024.

Here's the complete track listing for Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour, which includes his chart-topping hit "High Road," plus a dozen other performances:

"Twister" -- Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX 
"9 Lives (Black Cat)" -- Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX  
"April Showers" -- Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX  
"Sundy or Mundy" -- Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC  
"Austin" -- Live from Moody Center, Austin, TX  
"Good Times" -- Live from Moody Center, Austin, TX 
"Love" -- Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC 
"Sweet Dreams" -- Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC  
"Casamigos" -- Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
"February 28, 2016" -- Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX
"Drunk Driving" -- Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC  
"Damn Near Normal" -- Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX  
"High Road" -- Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

