Why Mitchell Tenpenny's CMA New Artist nod 'means everything' to him

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

Just being invited to attend the CMA Awards means a great deal to Mitchell Tenpenny, let alone being nominated for New Artist of the Year.

"That means everything to me. That's all I've ever wanted," the Nashville native tells ABC Audio.

"I've never won an award. Never been, really, at a lot of awards. I don't get that. So I'm really just happy to be acknowledged by the community," says Mitchell.

The "We Got History" singer adds, "All I've ever wanted was to be some little sliver of country music, and so I'll take it for sure."

Other New Artist nominees include Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Zach Top.

The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

While you wait, be sure to catch the Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards one-hour special on Tuesday at 10:01 p.m. ET on ABC.

