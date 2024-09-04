Why Old Dominion didn't build Odie's in downtown Nashville

If you're wondering why Old Dominion didn't build their new bar, Odie's, on Nashville's Lower Broadway, the band's Trevor Rosen has the answer for you.



Slated to open soon in the Midtown neighborhood, Odie's location is strategic, sentimental and a throwback to the good ol' Nashville days.



"It's near Music Row, [and] Midtown's near Music Row, where we all started as songwriters, and there's just a lot of history down there. There's a lot of stuff going down on Broadway in downtown. There's a lot of different artist bars," Trevor tells ABC Audio. "So this is just off the way a little bit and it's a cool part of town that we used to play music in little bars where nobody showed up and we hung down there all the time."



"I'm excited to be down there," he adds.

While the official opening date for Odie's has yet to be shared, you can follow the bar's Instagram to get the news as soon as it's announced.



Old Dominion's new single, "Coming Home," is currently making its way up the country charts. Their 31-track Odies But Goodies album drops Friday and is available for preorder and presave now.

