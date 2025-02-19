Why Russell Dickerson's wife, Kailey, spent an hour listening to 'Bones'

If there's one person who gets to hear Russell Dickerson's new music before the public, it's his wife, Kailey.



"I play [Kailey] everything. The good, the bad, the ugly. She's my #1 fan, also my #1 critic," Russell tells ABC Audio.



In fact, Kailey was one of the first to hear his latest single, "Bones," and how long she spent listening to it was not what Russell expected.



"[Kailey had a] girls night she went out. This was like right around [when] I showed her [the song]. And I'm like, 'It's 10:30. It's 11, it's 11.' I'm like, 'Where are you?' No text back, no nothing. She finally comes in and she was like, 'Sorry, I was just out in the driveway listening to "Bones" for the last hour. Like, over and over again. Over and over and over,'" Russell recalls.



"I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' You know what I mean? Like, she hears everything," he says. "That was a huge moment of like, all right, this song is really special."



"Bones" is now in the top 40 and ascending the country charts.

